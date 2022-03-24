Life, love and learning at Beaford Primary School

After nearly two years of lockdowns and disrupted learning, Beaford Community Primary and Nursery School has finally been able to re-open its doors to the wider local community.

Last Friday saw the enthusiastic staff and excited pupils join with parents, grandparents, carers, and families at their school visioning day.

After some delicious cake and coffee provided by the Friends of Beaford parent group, it was time for the visitors to get down to the business of learning and sharing ideas through designing and creating some stunning artwork.

Each class was allocated a different driver linked to the school's vision statement of Life, Love and Learning to the Full. The children along with their parents had to consider how they could build their learning power, build their community, build a brighter future and build self-esteem.

The time spent in the classroom was valuable for all, with families immersing themselves in school life and enjoying the opportunity to work with the children on enriching activities.

Alongside the classroom activities, the staff spoke with parents and the local community about the future and the exciting curriculum opportunities on offer for their children.

Mat Harts, the Head of School for Beaford Community Primary and Nursery School, said: “The visioning day provided us with a great opportunity to bring the community together again after what seems like an age.

“The children were very excited about the whole thing and very much enjoyed considering what their school means to them and reflecting on what the future may hold. They enjoyed sharing their work, whilst also thinking about how they build their learning power and work for the good of their local and global communities.”

Beaford Community Primary & Nursery School is a thriving rural village school situated five miles from the near-by market town of Torrington.

The front of the school is the original school house built in 1864. In the late 1990s, the school was remodelled and extended with light and spacious classrooms. In 2003, a purpose-built Early Years Foundation Stage unit was added allowing our Nursery to be fully integrated.

Visioning Day - Credit: Beaford Primary School

Families getting involved in school life - Credit: Beaford Primary School

Enrichment at Beaford - Credit: Beaford Primary School



