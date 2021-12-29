MISSING: Leona Peach - Police search for her father in Bideford

Police searching for missing 12-year-old Bideford girl Leona Peach are asking for the public’s help to locate her father as he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Leona was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot just over a week ago at 9.15am on Monday, December 20.

Officers believe she may have travelled to Bideford to be with her dad Billy Peach.

They are now appealing for Mr Peach or Leona to get in touch with police or her family in Newton Abbot so that they know she is safe and well.

Officers are also asking for the public to assist with any information that may lead to the whereabouts of Mr Peach and Leona.

Police believe she may have travelled to Bideford to be with her dad Billy Peach - Credit: DC Police

Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to locate Leona and we are asking the public to help us. We would ask Mr Peach to get in touch as we believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries. We would also like to hear from anyone who may know of their whereabouts.

“We are supporting her friends and family and are appealing to Leona to contact home so that they know that she is safe and well. We would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family in Newton Abbot.

“Leona if you are reading this, we want you to know you are not in any trouble, please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe.”

Leona is described as white and of slim to medium build. She is approximately 4ft 9in tall, has hazel-coloured eyes and has long light-brown hair which reaches the middle of her back. She has a bald patch above her right ear.

Leona is believed to be wearing grey/blue leggings or skinny trousers with a dark-coloured fur coat and flip flops. She was carrying a pink bag.

If you have seen Leona, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21.