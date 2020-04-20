The fire at Lenwood Country Club in Northam. Picture: Barnstaple Fire Station The fire at Lenwood Country Club in Northam. Picture: Barnstaple Fire Station

Fire crews were called at 1.45pm on Sunday, April 19 after numerous people called to report smoke coming from the building in Lenwood Road.

Two crews from Bideford and one from Barnstaple attended, with a request on arrival for the Appledore crew, plus an additional engine from Torrington, a water carrier and the aerial ladder platform.

The fire was across both the ground and first floors of the building and fire fighters donned breathing apparatus to fight the blaze.

Investigation is under way and police said they are treating the fire as arson, adding that it caused ‘considerable damage’.

The fire was extinguished at 9pm last night but fire crews were still dampening down hotspots overnight and into Monday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, and quote crime number CR/031419/20.

The fire at the derelict Lenwood Country Club building in Northam. Picture: Ray Goldsmith The fire at the derelict Lenwood Country Club building in Northam. Picture: Ray Goldsmith