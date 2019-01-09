The brother of Barnstaple stabbing victim Lee Turner has spoken of the ‘shock and horror’ of his death.

On Wednesday (January 9) a jury found paranoid schizophrenic Kevin Gale responsible for killing Mr Turner in Tesco Extra car park on August 3 last year.

Devon Partnership NHS Trust announced after the verdict it had commissioned an independent investigation into the incident.

Kevin Gale stopped taking his medication for months before he stabbed Lee Turner to death.

Clyne Hamilton-Daniels, Lee’s brother, said in a statement issued by police: “I welcome today’s verdict of the unlawful killing of my brother Lee.

“Taken in such a brutal, cold and gruesome way, that will never leave us as a family.

“The shock and horror of his death was all too much for our mother Penny who sadly passed away just weeks after Lee’s death.

“She couldn’t believe what had happened to her son. Lee’s last words of ‘Why me, what have I done?’ will echo with us forever.

“I speak for her when I say that he will be deeply missed by all who knew him and he will never be forgotten. He was one of a kind.

“More must be done to ensure that people with severe mental health issues do not fall through the cracks and aren’t allowed to walk the streets carrying deadly weapons.

“Devastatingly, Lee was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“If there had been more care and attention given, I would not be saying this to you now.

“By no means does that mean I condone what has happened to Lee; this could have been avoided. Thank you.”

A spokesman for Devon Partnership NHS Trust said: “This is an extremely sad case and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“We have commissioned an independent investigation into the incident and we will ensure that we embed any learning from this full and thorough review.”

Detective Inspector Lee Nattrass from the Major Crime Investigation Team, released a statement after the hearing.

DI Nattrass said: “Today’s finding that Kevin Gale was responsible for killing Lee Turner will hopefully bring some understanding of the events that took place on the evening of Friday August 3, 2018.

“We may never know what the trigger for Mr Gale to attack Mr Turner was, but his poor mental health is clearly a strong factor.

“We also recognise that this incident has impacted on the lives of many people, none more than Mr Turner’s family who can hopefully find some peace in the coming months and years as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

“There were a number of people who gave first aid to Lee Turner following the incident and supported the emergency services in his immediate care.

“I would like to personally thank them on behalf of the family and commend them for the way that they dealt with a distressing situation with true compassion.

“I would also like to thank the public both to their response to this investigation, and their assistance following the media appeal.

“The scenario of this finding of facts is uncommon and I would like to clarify His Honour Judge Johnson has placed a restriction order on Kevin Gale.

“This means that should he be deemed fit at a future date he will not be released from hospital without first appearing before the Crown Court.

“At this stage Crown Prosecution Service will decide whether to proceed to traditional criminal trial proceedings.”

