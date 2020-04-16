Learn Devon, which provides adult and community learning courses on behalf of Devon County Council, is offering its full support to those looking to get back into work or improve their skills or wellbeing.

Enrolment is now underway for the courses, which start on May 1.

The courses will be aimed at people who may have experienced redundancy or are seeking work, volunteers supporting the council during the pandemic, vulnerable groups currently self-isolating, and businesses.

Training will range from work related courses, such as online safeguarding and food hygiene certificate to digital skills. There will also be online courses and tutor-led learning to enable people to look after their mental health.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “Learn Devon should be applauded for this response to the coronavirus pandemic, diverting all of its resources into supporting people through these unprecedented times.

“It sends a clear message that everything possible is being done to support people by providing the necessary training and skills needed to help people back into work.

“The courses that are available can change over time in order to meet the needs of local people.

“However, this is a starting point to use the digital opportunities that Learn Devon can offer. Devon County Council and the Heart of the South West LEP will also regularly review what jobs are available, so that training can be developed and tailored to meet the on-going needs of people of Devon.”

Initially the programme will offer a range of digital courses, which will be delivered online.

As it progresses, the programme will see small groups of up to six learners being taught by a tutor to focus on, for example, job application and support courses for jobseekers.

Anyone looking to enrol and access any of the courses can do so through the Learn Devon website, or by calling 0345 155 1014. They will then be contacted by a member of the Learn Devon team to get them started with their course.