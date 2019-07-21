Lawrence Linciano had never created any sort of art or writings, but says after his unusual experience on Bideford Quay, inspiration for all remarkable manner of quirky artworks seemed to burst from him. Just two examples of the self-trained artist's work include taking a crow skeleton, painting it with stone chip and a few other embellishments - call it 'Stone the Crows'. Paint a fox skeleton gold, pair it with a piece of driftwood that looks like a leaping fox and add chains. Masks, 3D paintings - three saws in a maritime scene become 'Saw Fish' - these are just a fraction of the artwork collection built up by Lawrence, not to mention a swathe of sculpture, drawings, poetry and spoken word pieces. He describes his work as 'written off and reformed', drawing parallels with his own journey to remake himself. His art has now caught the attention of Appledore Cottages owner Danielle Hartwright, who has provided the artist with space to display his work for the first time. Visitors to the properties at 7 Myrtle Street are welcome to view the artwork by arrangement with Danielle. Plus there is an open house exhibiting Lawrence's Art for Appledore Summer Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, as well as another during Appledore Book Festival from September 20-28. It is hoped that at some point in the future a suitably large venue can be found to display some of the huge art collection in a public exhibition - Lawrence would welcome any gallery or venue that would be interest in promoting and exhibiting his artwork (see below for details). A British Welsh Italian, Lawrence came to North Devon 10 years ago to attend rehab for a class A drug addiction. He said: