Laurel and Hardy visit WI at Bideford's Steamship Freshspring

It’s not every day that Laurel and Hardy come to work onboard Bideford’s Steamship Freshspring!

The Freshspring Team were joined by the distinguished duo, who entertained the lovely ladies from Bideford WI as they paid a visit to the steamship. Don’t worry they didn’t let Laurel nor Hardy near any maintenance or repair jobs…

Laurel and Hardy turned up and caused their usual chaos and invited the ladies to a photo opportunity of a lifetime, including recreating the iconic moment from the movie ‘Titaniic’. No, not sinking the ship, but posing as Kate Winslett and Leonard DeCaprio albeit on the stern of the ship, not the bow.

Over the Autumn and Winter months, Freshspring volunteers have been working onboard the steamship to prepare her for the new season.

Laurel and Hardy visit Bideford's SS Freshspring - Credit: SS Freshspring

Alongside this, Bideford WI have been knitting Easter-themed crafts in time for the upcoming Easter weekend; the ship will be re-open to the public on Saturday, April 16, (11am – 4pm) with a special Easter challenge for children, there will also be some tasty prizes to be won.

The WI ladies have been knitting woolly bunnies and chicks as well as creating beautiful, handmade cards, chocolate goody bags for the children’s Easter challenge prizes and many other delights.

Freshspring and WI Bideford are working closely and supporting one another’s aims and this community spirit is what truly makes charities and organisations thrive.

“We are extremely grateful to the WI for creating such special prizes for our opening over the Easter bank holiday. We are also looking forward to some of the ladies joining Team Freshspring as stewards. It is a real pleasure to be able to work with such passionate local community. Between us, we have a lot to offer in Bideford and the surrounding North Devon area. We achieve so much more when we work together,” said Becca Craft, Marketing and Communication Officer for Freshspring.

Laurel and Hardy entertaining members of Bideford WI aboard the SS Freshspring - Credit: SS Freshspring





If you would like to visit the SS Freshspring, it is open every Saturday from April 16 from 11am-4pm and is moored along Bideford Quay (opposite Victoria Park).

For admission costs and more information on the steamship’s heritage, please visit the website www.ssfreshspring.co.uk