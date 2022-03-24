A blast from the past appeared in the guise of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy - Credit: Submitted

Last Sunday, March 20, the camping and caravan site at Hidden Valley near Ilfracombe hosted a Classic Car Show.

Vehicles from as far back as 1939 to modern times including VW Camper vans were on display amid intermittent showers of rain.

A blast from the past appeared in the guise of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. They mingled with the crowds and posed for photographs amongst the assembled vehicles.

Children were confused by a ‘ringing suitcase’ that when opened revealed an old-style dial telephone. Apparently, ‘It’s a long distance from New York’.

There’s no telling where these two will turn up again…