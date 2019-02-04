Croyde Laura Crane will be hosting BESTFIT TV alongside Faris Fisher. Croyde Laura Crane will be hosting BESTFIT TV alongside Faris Fisher.

The 23-year-old, who contracted sepsis after having an infected cyst on her ovaries last November, is ‘delighted’ to be hosting series two of the show, which is aimed at keeping the nation active and healthy.

She said: “It’s the perfect TV series to watch for anyone who wants to improve their lifestyle, feel better and have a positive outlook on life.

“Last year I was battling for my life and it was tough. But I am back! And on a mission to make people feel the best they can be in life. I should know. You have to make the most of every day and live life to the full.”

The model is also a professional surfer and has represented Great Britain since she was 16.

As well as starring in ITV’s Love Island last year, Laura opened up about previous body and mental health issues she has suffered as an athlete as well as battling sepsis.

She added: “Exercise can really help mentally as well as physically, so hosting BESTFIT TV is the perfect forum for me to share this with others.”

Series two of the TV series returns to screens today (February $) and can be viewed on FreeSports via Freeview, Sky and Virgin.

Laura is joined by TV presenter Faris Fisher and gets fighting fit alongside guest athletes including Stevie Ward, Aimee Fuller, Sheli McCoy and Carly Booth, whilst BESTFIT magazine columnist Ben Coomber reveals his top tips to eating better with a range of healthy and easy-to-make meals.