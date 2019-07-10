Latitude 48 has opened its doors, serving craft beers and ciders and artisan spirits in the former Prezzo restaurant. The bar has been opened by Liam and Lucy Fairlie, who have experience behind the bar with their mobile business FlyBar. Kitting out the High Street bar are retro pinball machines, a pool table and a shuffleboard. Behind the bar there is an ever-rotating variety of craft beers on tap, while outside there is street art Mau Mau in the beer garden. Liam said the idea for the bar had been a long time in planning.