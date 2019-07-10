The bar at Latitude 48. The bar at Latitude 48.

Latitude 48 has opened its doors, serving craft beers and ciders and artisan spirits in the former Prezzo restaurant.

The bar has been opened by Liam and Lucy Fairlie, who have experience behind the bar with their mobile business FlyBar.

Kitting out the High Street bar are retro pinball machines, a pool table and a shuffleboard.

Behind the bar there is an ever-rotating variety of craft beers on tap, while outside there is street art Mau Mau in the beer garden.

Some of the games on offer inside Latitude 48.

Liam said the idea for the bar had been a long time in planning.

"We've been planning this for two years, maybe even more, and went through about five different venues and almost gave up," he said.

"It's nice to be the first to go down the craft beer and street food route.

"Every single space has been agonised over, because I wanted it to be much more different to everything else and I think that has come through.

Some of the spirits on offer at Latitude 48 in Barnstaple High Street.

"We want to be on the trail but want to be something different because I think the scene is getting a little bit stale.

"Barnstaple is the capital of North Devon, it's a big town and I think it deserves more. You go into cities and places like this are two-a-penny and we drew a lot of inspiration from places in Manchester."

"The key thing is, when me and my mates came into town there was nowhere that had all the things we wanted - craft beers, ciders and ales, old school gaming, a stage for live music, a beer garden and just a place where like minded people can come together and try new food and drink."

There is set to be plenty of variety in the restaurant too, with different street food vendors coming in for a kitchen takeover every few weeks.

Latitude 48 owners Liam and Lucy Fairlie in the new Barnstaple High Street bar.

Liam said: "We wanted variety, and we have new traders coming in all the time, keeping things fresh and new, and the vendors live and breathe food.

"For regular pub-goers it's going to be educational with all the craft beers we have, but I think that's what Barnstaple needs. We're dragging it into the 21st century.

"We love the town and the High Street and we'll do anything we can do to get more people to it."

The High Street building had been empty since Prezzo closed in April 2018.