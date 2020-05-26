Numbers released today (Tuesday, May 26) from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show only twos Covid-19 related deaths in the area in the week up to May 15 (but registered up until May 23).

One death occurred in North Devon in a care home and one in Torridge at home.

It brings the total of deaths involving coronavirus in the two districts to 41, with 23 in North Devon and 18 in Torridge.

Of those, 18 deaths occurred in care homes, 21 in hospital and two in a person’s own home.

The ONS numbers show a similar result to the previous week, with one death from Torridge in hospital and none in North Devon.

Up to May 15, coronavirus-related deaths account for five per cent of the total deaths in the two districts.

Torridge has the 12th lowest number of COVID-related deaths (18) out of 338 local authorities in England and Wales, and North Devon has the 16th lowest (23).

There were 42,173 deaths which involved coronavirus up to May 15 (registered up to May 23) in England & Wales compared to the government’s daily figures of 31,944 at the same stage.

The number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 15 was 14,573; this is 1,916 more than the previous week and 4,385 more than the five-year average.

Of the deaths registered in Week 20, 3,810 mentioned “novel coronavirus (COVID-19)”, the lowest number of deaths involving COVID-19 in the last six weeks, accounting for 26.1 per cent of all deaths and 120 deaths fewer than Week 19.

Of deaths involving COVID-19 registered up to Week 20, 65.1 per cent occurred in hospital, with the remainder mainly occurring in care homes (28.3 per cent), private homes (4.6 per cent) and hospices (1.3 per cent).