Friday’s update saw six cases confirmed in North Devon and another five in Torridge, with all specimens taken within the last week.

There have been 45 new cases across the two districts since October 1.

North Devon has seen 34 cases in that time, with 10 positive tests recorded on October 5. The cumulative number of confirmed cases has risen to 206.

There have been 11 new cases confirmed in Torridge in October, taking the total number of cases in the district to 94.

The cumulative number of cases across the two districts passed 200 on September 9.

Devon County Council leader John Hart, who chairs the Team Devon Local Outbreak Engagement Board urged residents to continue to follow national guidance, with levels of coronavirus in the county ‘low’ away from the University of Exeter.

He said: “I want to emphasise that across the rest of Devon we have been keeping levels of coronavirus low.

“Cases are steady and that is largely as a result of the commonsense of the people of this county. And I want to commend them for that.

“But we cannot be complacent and it behoves all of us to make a renewed effort to follow the national guidance.

“So I would urge you all, please:

• keep a safe distance from others, two metres is preferable

• wash your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water and use hand sanitiser where it is provided

• wear a face covering when you’re indoors in public spaces and on public transport

“And if you have symptoms – a high temperature, new and continuous cough, or a change in your sense of smell or taste – you must self-isolate straight away. Do that, then get a test.”