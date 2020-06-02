Both of the deaths occurred in hospital, with no other deaths related to the virus registered across the two districts across the seven day period.

The ONS publishes provisional counts of the number of deaths registered every Tuesday, including deaths where ‘novel coronavirus’ is mentioned.

Coronavirus has been linked to 43 deaths across North Devon and Torridge since the onset of the pandemic.

Of the deaths registered, 23 have occurred in hospital and 18 in care homes, with two deaths occurring in private homes.

There have been 24 coronavirus-related deaths registered in North Devon during the seven-week period, and 19 in Torridge.

The ONS data shows there have been 317 deaths of all causes across the same seven-week period.