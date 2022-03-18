This weekend marks your last chance to see the Blood Brothers Musical live in Barnstaple! It has won multiple awards and was written by Willy Russell. The musical centres around twins who were separated at birth and was performed more than 10,000 times in London’s West End.

It is sure to bring the audience to its feet and makes for a great evening out. With only a limited number of tickets left, it is best to be quick to ensure a seat in Barnstaple’s Queen’s Theatre.

The musical runs for 2 hours and 45 minutes, including the interval, and tickets start from £22. There is one performance tonight (Friday, March 18) at 7.30pm and two tomorrow, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets can be booked here: https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/blood-brothers/