News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Last chance to see Blood Brothers Live in Barnstaple! 

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 11:17 AM March 18, 2022
Blood Brothers Musical

Blood Brothers Musical - Credit: Selladoor Venues

This weekend marks your last chance to see the Blood Brothers Musical live in Barnstaple! It has won multiple awards and was written by Willy Russell. The musical centres around twins who were separated at birth and was performed more than 10,000 times in London’s West End. 

It is sure to bring the audience to its feet and makes for a great evening out. With only a limited number of tickets left, it is best to be quick to ensure a seat in Barnstaple’s Queen’s Theatre. 

The musical runs for 2 hours and 45 minutes, including the interval, and tickets start from £22. There is one performance tonight (Friday, March 18) at 7.30pm and two tomorrow, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. 

Tickets can be booked here: https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/blood-brothers/  

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Don't Miss

A new THINK! campaign is calling on drivers to be safe on rural roads. Pic: Andy Casey.

Devon Highways

Highway Code changes could have deadly consequences

Dave Griffin

Logo Icon
Tom and Alice Cracknell of Origin

Woolacombe husband and wife receive award from the PM

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
River Torridge

Devon wages among worst in UK

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon
The warning, issued by the Met Office in Exeter, covers Saturday between 1pm and 7pm

Yellow Weather Warnings issued for Devon this weekend

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon