North Devon Council wants residents to have their say on the future vision of the town and how they would like to see it develop.

The feedback will form part of the council's business case for a share of the Government's £1 billion Future High Streets Fund.

The consultation closes on January 31, and the council's regeneration team wants to hear from as many residents as possible.

Barnstaple town centre manager Hannah Harrington said: "We have a strong vision for how we would like Barnstaple's town centre to change and are working on some very exciting ideas.

"However, we would really like to hear from residents about what matters most to them and the easiest way to do this is to take part in the online consultation.

"We have already had a good response, but we are keen to get as many thoughts and ideas from North Devon residents as possible."

Residents can give their views by completing the online consultation or emailing highstreet@northdevon.gov.uk by January 31.