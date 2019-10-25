Fire engines from Torrington, Bideford, Holsworthy and the aerial ladder platform from Exeter were sent to the detached house in Fore Street at around 6.05pm on Thursday, October 24.

They found thick clouds of smoke and eight crew members donned breathing apparatus to tackle a fire found on the ground and first floor of the property.

The two dogs were rescued from inside and a vet was called to attend.

The fire service said the dogs are now safe and well after being given oxygen at the scene.

The fire was put out and the fire crew visited the next morning for a further check.

The downstairs was gutted with '100 per cent' smoke and fire damage, with a further 20 per cent of damage to the upstairs.

The fire service said the cause of the fire was accidental.