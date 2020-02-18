Path to Wringcliff beach at the end of valley of rocks is closed due to a landslide pic.twitter.com/xF9ZX4Y2ns — RangersENPA (@RangersENPA) February 17, 2020

The landslide at Wringcliff in Valley of Rocks, Lynton, has taken out the path and steps. Picture: Martin Bohl The landslide at Wringcliff in Valley of Rocks, Lynton, has taken out the path and steps. Picture: Martin Bohl

Dog walker Martin Bohl posted pictures of the devastation on the Lyn Valley News Facebook yesterday (February 17).

He said: "There has been a large landslide down onto Wringcliff Beach. It started virtually at the top of the slope and unfortunately it has taken out most of the path down and damaged the wooden steps at the bottom.

"The beach is virtually inaccessible. I'm afraid Wringcliff (like Sillery Sands) will be off limits for a long time."

Lynton and Lynmouth Town Council, which owns the Valley of Rocks, received a grant of £93,000 from Exmoor National Park in 2013 to replace the steps and improve the footpath at Wringcliff, which greatly improved access, together with other enhancements for the area.

The council's estates manager Bernard Peacock said reinstating the footpath several years ago had worked very well.

He said: "I am pretty gutted really. It was inaccessible six or seven years ago and we managed to get funding and make it accessible again.

"The lower part of the zig-zag path has been completely filled, although the steps don't actually look too bad."

He said they were now looking at what they could do next. An officer from Exmoor National Park is going to assess the situation.

The relatively new steps at Wringcliff Bay, Lynton, have been damaged by the landslide. Picture: Martin Bohl The relatively new steps at Wringcliff Bay, Lynton, have been damaged by the landslide. Picture: Martin Bohl

But the path is 'permitted development' and there is no statutory requirement for the council to reinstate it.

The coastguard has urged people to stay away from the area.