The new project is from Selladoor Creation (part of Selladoor Worldwide, which runs both North Devon theatres) in association with Paper Owls Production and follows funding from The Arts Council.

Selladoor has said it wants the Landmark to become a centre of excellence and a development hub for new work, with Pablo to be the first project there.

Then the show will tour the UK next year. It follows the adventures of five-year-old boy who is on the autism spectrum.

The creative boy draws imaginary animal friends which come to life to help him handle situations which make him feel anxious, such as going for a haircut or to the supermarket.

Plus, Carol Turner, the former North Devon Theatres education officer, is returning to the theatres after being appointed as creative learning manager by Selladoor.

The company said she will work to encourage groups of all types to use the venues, with opportunities including workshops and classes, ensuring the venue is inclusive and accessible for all.

Dean Stewart, theatre director at The Landmark, said: "We are delighted the Landmark Theatre and Selladoor Creation has been awarded Arts Council Funding to bring this wonderful CBeebies show to life on our stage.

"Ilfracombe is quite simply the perfect quirky, creative location to launch this tour and be the starting point of Pablo's exciting journey beyond North Devon with Selladoor."

Carol Turner added: "After many years as education officer of the North Devon Theatres, I am so excited to be returning as creative learning manager and developing a programme of classes for all ages to engage fully in creative arts and culture.

"Pablo is a wonderful addition to the many workshops, community group and events we have planned in Ilfracombe and look forward to telling everybody about in the coming months."

Selladoor Creation says it is committed to the development of new work.

Building on an already extensive portfolio of commissions and adaptations, it says its aim is to commission a wide variety of bold new works which include musicals, adaptations of novels, and exciting new takes on classic stories.