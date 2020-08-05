There will be live music with Vintage Summertime with The Femmes at the Landmark Summer Festival this August. There will be live music with Vintage Summertime with The Femmes at the Landmark Summer Festival this August.

The socially-distanced five day festival will be exclusively outside and Selladoor Worldwide, which runs North Devon’s two theatres, has promised an exciting live programme of theatre, family fun, magic, music and comedy.

The Summer Festival will run from Thursday, August 27 until Monday, August 31 and will feature performances of classics such as Wind in the Willows and A Midsummer Night’s Dream as well as a visit by Britain Got Talent finalist and magician Ben Hart.

These are the first live events to be hosted by either the Landmark or Barnstaple’s Queen’s Theatre since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut their doors in March.

The Landmark’s Quarterdeck Café is now open but the theatre itself is not expected to reopen until November this year at least.

The festival kicks off on the Thursday with two performances of Illyria’s The Wind In The Willows at 3pm and 5pm.

The Friday sees vintage inspired vocal harmony trio, Vintage Summertime with The Femmes, whisk you back to the 1940s and then take you through the years with toe-tapping tunes.

Comedy follows at 6pm and 9pm, headlined by the hilarious Simon Brodkin and introducing a host of acts from around the country, all with untried new material.

Magician and BGT finalist Ben Hart performs his most intimate magic show yet, 2 Metre Magic, in an evening of ‘close-up magic’ on the Saturday featuring his classic routines with performances at 5pm and 8pm.

With thrills, spills, surprises and social distancing plus much laughter, Pirates Ahoy, the swashbuckling summer pantomime from Made to Measure Productions, will entertain the whole family with 2pm and 5pm performances on Sunday.

The Landmark ends this year’s Summer Festival with two performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented by Three Inch Fools. Three actors with far too many instruments bring one almighty play on bank holiday Monday at 2pm and 5pm.

David Hutchinson, CEO of Selladoor Worldwide, said: “It’s now been nearly five months since we were forced to close the doors at our theatres and whilst we are still not able to present work inside our auditoriums, we didn’t want to miss the chance to connect with our North Devon audiences this summer – and so are delighted to announce our Summer Festival at The Landmark at the end of August.

“We have a curated programme from family performances to comedians and magicians, to complement our café and bar offering at the Quarterdeck.

“It has been a really tough year for theatres across the country – and as we launch our first live shows in the beautiful grounds of The Landmark – we urge our loyal patrons to come back and show their support for both the theatre and incredible artists who are presenting work this month for the first time since March.”

Social distancing, hygiene and safety measures will be in place throughout the festival and each performance will have a capacity for 180 people.

For further information and to book tickets, visit www.landmark-ilfracombe.com .