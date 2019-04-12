The 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have had their sentences of two years and two years and two months annulled by Judge David Evans.

He identified a flaw in the procedure in which both cases were sent to the Crown Court which rendered their subsequent sentences as invalid.

Their cases will now be reheard at the Youth Court.

The decision follows the sentencing of five people at Exeter Crown Court on Friday (April 5), with Joshua Foster, aged 37, jailed for four years, Louise Hudson, 33, jailed for three years six months and Thomas Sullivan for two years four months.

One youth, aged 17, had admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, while the other, 16 at the time of the incident, admitted robbery.

Judge Evans said both youths’ cases would need to be started from scratch and are likely to remain at the Youth Court, where the entire case, including sentences, will be looked at afresh.

He released both on bail with a condition they do not enter Landkey. They are now due to appear before Exeter Youth Court on Thursday, April 18.