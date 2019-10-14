How the Falcon house at the new Birchwood estate will appear from outside. Picture: Koto/Habitat First Group How the Falcon house at the new Birchwood estate will appear from outside. Picture: Koto/Habitat First Group

Developer Habitat First Group has lodged a planning application with the details of phase one for the £5million development on the Venn Quarry site.

The company was granted outline planning permission for 158 holiday units plus a 40-bedroom hotel at the site in 2017.

The estate will be called Birchwood and Habitat First Group says it is a sustainable holiday home development with units that will be carbon neutral and use 'almost zero' plastic.

The modular housing will be built off site and have been designed by Bideford-based architects Koto, with two styles - Falcon and Tree House - launched as part of phase one.

The first area to be developed is called The Stockyard and will contain 17 plots.

The company says the houses will have a 'direct connection to nature' and maximise natural light and scenic views to blend into the landscape.

Next to the homes, owners can enjoy a forested area of fire pits, wood-fired hot tubs and a large children's tree house with natural rope swings.

There will also be woodland walks and an outdoor fitness area - future facilities will include a swimming pool, café and mountain bike tracks.

It is hoped the first occupants will be able to move into the homes of phase one by November or December 2020.

Red Paxton, director at Habitat First Group said: "We are focussed wholeheartedly on building in partnership with nature to create holiday homes that give back to the environment.

"As a smaller, family run business we have the flexibility and adaptability to help families build the latest sustainable holiday homes and to encourage progress in ecologically-friendly design."

The homes will be sold as 'self build' models on a fixed price build contract, but only as holiday accommodation.

Mr Paxton told the Gazette: "From a tourism point of view it's really positive and will create lots of jobs.

"Once we have the application on phase one, we will start the design process on two and three. We would hope to have the site finished by 2024."

Zoe Little, partner at Koto added: "A partnership with Habitat First Group is a natural fit. We have a shared ethos for innovative, high quality and sustainable design and it is fantastic to put this approach into practice."

Two and three bedroom houses at Birchwood are from £399,000 including the build and plot.

When not in use by the owners, properties can be rented out as holiday homes.