Police were called to reports of the armed robbery at Lyncroft Stores on Blakes Hill Road, at around 6.20pm.

Thomas Sullivan, of Cullompton; Louise Hudson, of George Nympton; Joshua Foster, of George Nympton; and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

They were charged with taking: £100 sterling; a £5 Scottish note; 1,085 Euros; 56 books of first class stamps; 27 books of second class stamps and a plastic cash box to the value of £1,647.

The 17-year-old and Sullivan were also both charged with possession of a firearm, namely a black BB gun and a silver handgun.

All four will next appear at Exeter Crown Court on March 7.

Hudson and Foster were remanded in custody. Sullivan and the 17-year-old were released on conditional bail.

A 16-year-old boy from Bideford, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, is jointly charged with the robbery and due to appear at North Devon Magistrates’ Court on February 15.