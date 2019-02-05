Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Landkey on Saturday, January 26.

Police were called to reports of the armed robbery at Lyncroft Stores on Blakes Hill Road, at around 6.20pm.

Thomas Sullivan, of Cullompton; Louise Hudson, of George Nympton; Joshua Foster, of George Nympton; and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

They were charged with taking: £100 sterling; a £5 Scottish note; 1,085 Euros; 56 books of first class stamps; 27 books of second class stamps and a plastic cash box to the value of £1,647.

The 17-year-old and Sullivan were also both charged with possession of a firearm, namely a black BB gun and a silver handgun.

All four will next appear at Exeter Crown Court on March 7.

Hudson and Foster were remanded in custody. Sullivan and the 17-year-old were released on conditional bail.

A 16-year-old boy from Bideford, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, is jointly charged with the robbery and due to appear at North Devon Magistrates’ Court on February 15.