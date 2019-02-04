Police were called to Lyncroft Stores on Blakes Hill Road, at around 6.20pm on Saturday 26 January following reports of an armed robbery.

Thomas Sullivan, aged 38 from Cullompton; Louise Hudson, aged 33 from South Molton; and a 16-year-old boy from Bideford have all been charged with robbery.

Joshua Foster, aged 26, and a 17-year-old boy, both from South Molton have been charged with robbery and possession of a firearm.

Four of the above were due to appear at North and East Devon Magistrates’ court on Saturday (February 2).

The 16-year-old boy will appear at North Devon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 15.