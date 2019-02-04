Five people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Landkey on Saturday, January 26.

Police were called to Lyncroft Stores on Blakes Hill Road, at around 6.20pm on Saturday 26 January following reports of an armed robbery.

Thomas Sullivan, aged 38 from Cullompton; Louise Hudson, aged 33 from South Molton; and a 16-year-old boy from Bideford have all been charged with robbery.

Joshua Foster, aged 26, and a 17-year-old boy, both from South Molton have been charged with robbery and possession of a firearm.

Four of the above were due to appear at North and East Devon Magistrates’ court on Saturday (February 2).

The 16-year-old boy will appear at North Devon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 15.