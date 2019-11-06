The special school situated in North Devon catering for children aged five to 16 with complex needs, all of whom have speech, language, communication and interaction needs (SLCN).

Helen Cross, plastic free schools co-ordinator at the school, said:

"The whole experience has been very positive for our students.

"We are a special needs school with students who have learning difficulties from ASC (Autistic Spectrum Conditions) to communication and language difficulties.

"All of the students enjoyed taking part in the programme and many were already very aware of the effects of plastics in our environment.

"Students are very keen to continue to take part in these activities and to share their learning with their families. We look forward to continuing to reduce our plastic use in the future."