Lampard Community School's year seven, eight and nine pupils have spent two weeks constructing the new garden, which has an underwater theme. The project has focussed on upcycling, and the garden is full of everyday items which have been crafted and transformed for use and decoration. The pupils received a boost with donations from local businesses and groups. They were inspired to take on the theme after learning about the impact of plastic pollution. The garden includes fish painted into plastic cartons and decorative sea creatures made out of ironed plastic bags. Teacher Rebecca Klingenstein said: