The new sensory garden at Lampard Community School.

Lampard Community School's year seven, eight and nine pupils have spent two weeks constructing the new garden, which has an underwater theme.

The project has focussed on upcycling, and the garden is full of everyday items which have been crafted and transformed for use and decoration.

The pupils received a boost with donations from local businesses and groups.

They were inspired to take on the theme after learning about the impact of plastic pollution. The garden includes fish painted into plastic cartons and decorative sea creatures made out of ironed plastic bags.

Picture: Matt Smart

Teacher Rebecca Klingenstein said: "After we set the project they took it and made it their own.

"It's a lovely space and we are really pleased with it."

The project cost is thought to be just £30, with the money coming from profits from the schools past end-of-term projects.