The property in the High Street goes under the hammer on February 28 at Sandy Park Conference Centre in Exeter with a minimum guide price of £198,000.

The restaurant had received a Michelin recommendation but closed its doors at the beginning of November after nine months.

Mr Carr, who also has The Olive Room in the town, said at the time a ‘tough economical climate’ had affected the business.

The premises are described as ‘substantial’ and are being auctioned off by Countrywide Property Auctions.

The description on the auctioneer’s website says the property offers a ground floor licensed public bar with access to an attractive enclosed paved courtyard area.

There is a first floor restaurant with bar, toilet and commercial kitchen, along with a second and third floor four-bedroom apartment providing owner or staff accommodation.