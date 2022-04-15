Lady Arran helps plant Jubilee trees at Braunton care centre

Excitement is running high at Tyspane Care Centre in Braunton where residents and staff have taken part in a tree planting ceremony to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Lady Arran and councillor Julie Hunt recently attended the home to plant a beautiful Cherry Tree which had been kindly donated by North Devon District Council.

After the ceremony staff and residents at the home were treated to an afternoon tea in the garden where they enjoyed meeting and chatting to Lady Arran and councillor Hunt.

Jules Evanson, general manager at Tyspane said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time taking part in this tree planting ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, it has been such a lovely afternoon for our residents. Our staff and residents love the Queen and were delighted to pay tribute to her this way given the Queen’s years of service to this country. Not to mention all the delicious tea we have had, it really has been no hardship!”

Marion Wagg, resident at Tyspane said: “The Queen is an amazing lady, we all wanted to get involved in the tree planting.”

Jules said ‘our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Lady Arran and councillor Julie Hunt pitched in to plant trees at Braunton's Tyspane Care Centre - Credit: Barchester

Tyspane is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers. Tyspane provides Nursing and Residential Care along with short stay rehabilitation programmes.

A leading care provider over the last 25 years, Barchester services include residential care and nursing care tailored to the individual. Barchester also provide expert dementia care. Many Barchester homes feature a Memory Lane Community, which is a dedicated part of the home designed to support residents who are living with various stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, to stay as independent and active as possible.

Barchester also have dedicated services that provide specialist care for those who require neuro rehabilitation, as well as care for those with Parkinson’s or Huntington’s disease. Barchester have six independent mental health hospitals that offer functional and organic mental health services.