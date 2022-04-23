Knowledge of climate and human interdependence can only help - Tim Jones

The issue of how much impact climate change will have on Northern Devon needs to be discussed. We need to start worrying about this now.

The effect of sea level rise and increased flood risk are both matters which for us and our next generation need our urgent attention. There is a vast amount of information on this subject. It can be extremely difficult to make any sensible judgments from this. To many people, the scale of the problem is so great that the easiest answer is to do nothing.

There are, however, some extremely helpful reports. which provide practical solutions for these global issues. The latest of these being a report produced by the intergovernmental panel on climate change.

The report looks at impacts and vulnerabilities but also highlights necessary adaptations and areas where policy makers, both locally and nationally, can start developing some sensible strategies. An important ingredient within this report is the recognition of the interdependence of climate, eco systems, biodiversity and human societies.

Another important consideration is an acknowledgement that national programmes and policies do not necessarily work at a local level. It is only when a clear understanding of what works on the ground and how local knowledge can contribute to this, that the most successful climate adaptation processes and actions can be delivered.

We already know what impact current levels of global warming have had. We have seen more frequent and intense extreme events. This has caused levels of damage never previously anticipated – think of the number of extreme flooding events that we have had in this country. Also, the number of wild fires that have been reported from around the world. These have caught the headlines.

What is less well reported but equally damaging, is the effect on our natural habitats, such as ocean marine eco systems and much of our wildlife. This all has a knock-on effect in terms of food and water security. It would be wrong to assume that this only affects coastal areas and our rural communities.



There is emerging evidence that demonstrates how many of the major cities around the world will have to cope with the impact on human health, livelihoods and key infrastructure. The increasing regularity of extreme heat is intensified in cities and this also aggravates high levels of air pollution. Inevitably, the impact of this falls on those least able to cope with it and tends to be concentrated amongst those who are economically and socially marginalised.

The report provides more alarming evidence of what will happen if global warming continues at the current rate and is not projected to be limited to more than 1.5 degrees Centigrade. We have all been working on the assumption that the key date is 2050 but the evidence now presented suggests that the key target date needs to be reduced to 2040.

These are the problems, so what solutions are being presented? There are clear indications that we need better partnerships in order to combine our efforts. It is no good relying upon Government alone. This has to be delivered between Governments, civil society and private sector organisations.



We need to think ahead about food and water security. We need to look urgently at flood controls, both inland and along our coasts. We need to use our natural capital resources more intelligently, this includes land management and forestry. It also should incorporate significant green initiatives in urban areas (to provide local cooling).

In many respects, this report makes scary reading. This is a problem we all need to discuss and produce some shared solutions. This debate should start sooner rather than later. We have the huge benefit of the North Devon Biosphere, which is already wrestling with many of these solutions and will be a market leader regionally in providing the practical knowledge necessary to make the required adaptations.