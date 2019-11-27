Knitted Strictly judges Shirley Balls, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as created by Susan Shrubsole of Crafty Needles in Torrington. Picture: Tony Gussin Knitted Strictly judges Shirley Balls, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as created by Susan Shrubsole of Crafty Needles in Torrington. Picture: Tony Gussin

Susan Shrubsole, owner of Crafty Needles at the Pannier Market, has knitted almost 40 characters from the celebrity contestants to the judges, presenters and professional dancers.

It took Susan around four hours to create each figure, which include judge Bruno Tonioli, presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, bookie's favourite, Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, right down to Jamie Laing, forced to pull out through injury before the show even started.

Susan said: "I am very much a Strictly fan, I love dancing - more as an onlooker than a participant - and my daughter dances constantly and has done since she was three-years-old.

"I liked making Tess, because she has knobbly knees and I managed to get the knees in there."

The full crop of Strictly Come Dancing cast 2019 have been created in wool by Susan Shrubsole of Crafty Needles in Great Torrington. Picture: Tony Gussin The full crop of Strictly Come Dancing cast 2019 have been created in wool by Susan Shrubsole of Crafty Needles in Great Torrington. Picture: Tony Gussin

All of the materials used to create the tableau for the window are all things stocked in the shop, which is at the entrance to the Pannier Market.

