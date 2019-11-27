Susan Shrubsole, owner of Crafty Needles at the Pannier Market, has knitted almost 40 characters from the celebrity contestants to the judges, presenters and professional dancers. It took Susan around four hours to create each figure, which include judge Bruno Tonioli, presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, bookie's favourite, Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, right down to Jamie Laing, forced to pull out through injury before the show even started. Susan said: "I am very much a Strictly fan, I love dancing - more as an onlooker than a participant - and my daughter dances constantly and has done since she was three-years-old. "I liked making Tess, because she has knobbly knees and I managed to get the knees in there." All of the materials used to create the tableau for the window are all things stocked in the shop, which is at the entrance to the Pannier Market.