Dr Kirsten Johnson is the Liberal Democrats' prospective parliamentary candidate for North Devon. Picture: Matt Smart Dr Kirsten Johnson is the Liberal Democrats' prospective parliamentary candidate for North Devon. Picture: Matt Smart

Ms Swinson became the party's new leader on Monday, July 22, defeating Sir Ed Davey in a vote to succeed Sir Vince Cable.

Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for North Devon, Dr Kirsten Johnson, said she looked forward to working with Ms Swinson and hoped to bring her to North Devon for a visit in the near future.

"Jo Swinson will be a fantastic leader, inspiring many disaffected voters around the country that there is hope in a Liberal future," said Dr Johnson.

"She is young, passionate and keen to work towards a fairer society, where all are equal and young people have opportunities to thrive.

"Liberal Democrats are fighting to reverse all school cuts and give education the funding it needs.

"I look forward to working with Jo on the many issues facing North Devon, and will be asking her to come visit us in the near future."