Kingsley exam students are 'something special

Published: 12:00 AM August 16, 2021

Witnessing the pupils open their results envelopes is always such a proud moment for pupils, their families and teachers.

Kingsley School students have been happily celebrating their exceptional A-Level and vocational results with 35% of all A level grades awarded at A* and 59% at A* & A. 90% of vocation results achieved the top grade, Distinction *.

Commenting on this year’s results, Headteacher, Mrs Gill Jackson said: “As we reflect on a year which has presented more than its fair share of challenges, I am grateful for the whole community of Kingsley which has bound us together as pupils, families, teachers and the support staff.

“Amid the uncertainty, we have seen some truly amazing academic achievements today with 80% of all grades awarded at A*, A & B grades and 90% of our vocational results at the top grade, Distinction *.

“Our Year 13 students have achieved so much more than could ever have been expected of them. They adapted exceptionally well to our online learning platforms, which transitioned all subjects online for nearly two-thirds of this year group's sixth form days, helping them prepare for a style of learning which will be useful during their university studies.

“They gelled as a single year group, in which they all played their role, and despite circumstances, created something special and very supportive, capitalising on the innate kindness which lies within each and every individual within the year group.”

Kingsley student Harry said: “I’m over the moon with my 3 A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and B in my EPQ. I was hoping for A*s but was not expecting those results, but it means I can now transition to the University of Manchester to study Physics. Thank you to all my subject teachers who have supported me over the last couple of years. The remote learning programme which swung into operation during the lockdowns has taught me great skills which will stand me in good stead at Uni. It has been a great experience being at Kingsley, thank you.“

Kingsley School A level results day - Credit: Kingsley School



