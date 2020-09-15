Police said they were called at 4.20pm on Monday, September 14 following concerns for welfare of a 19-year-old man who had gone missing while swimming in the river.

A major search operation was launched involving police, fire and ambulance services as well as the police helicopter and dog units.

Sadly the teenager, from Barnstaple, was found in the water at around 10.50pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

The A377 was temporarily closed at Fortescue Cross and Umberleigh and reopened just before midnight.