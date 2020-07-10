Kevin Jackson with the authentic Tudor dolls house he created during lockdown, his 53rd so far, complete with smoking chimney. Picture: Tony Gussin Kevin Jackson with the authentic Tudor dolls house he created during lockdown, his 53rd so far, complete with smoking chimney. Picture: Tony Gussin

The houses crafted by Kevin Jackson are perfect down to the last detail, from tiled roofs to wooden gables and around 3,000 handmade pieces.

He began his hobby-turned-business KJ Dolls Houses nine years ago after a 25-year career building full size show houses for the prestigious Ideal Home Show and similar major exhibitions.

No two of his one 12th scale Tudor houses are the same and they have proved hugely popular with adult collectors all over the world.

They can even have lights, speaker systems to play period music and working chimneys if desired.

Inside a Tudor dolls house, made by Kevin Jackson. Picture: Kevin Jackson Inside a Tudor dolls house, made by Kevin Jackson. Picture: Kevin Jackson

His latest one, completed between April and June this year, is on its way to Australia.

He said: “I retired nine years ago with arthritis. My hobbies were golf and fishing, but with arthritis I could not do that so I had to find something to do.

“A lot of the detail I could leave out and the customers would not realise, but I build each house as if I was building it for me.”

His first Tudor creation was a replica of the famous ‘house that moved’ in Exeter which was transported across the city in 1961.

The incredible detail of a Tudor dolls house, made to one 12th scale by Kevin Jackson. Picture: Kevin Jackson The incredible detail of a Tudor dolls house, made to one 12th scale by Kevin Jackson. Picture: Kevin Jackson

But from then on, although everything was to scale and historically accurate, he let his imagination guide him rather than work to a plan or picture.

That means that every house Kevin creates is unique, although of course he will follow customers’ wishes as well as keep them up to date with the progress of the build.

They are not toys and the people who buy them spare no expense in fitting them out with furniture, although Kevin does some interior furnishing to start them off.

His Tudor houses have been praised as some of the best in the world, but he says he mostly does the work ‘for physiotherapy’ as well as the satisfaction of patience and getting so much detail into them.

A Tudor dolls house, made to one 12th scale by Kevin Jackson, which also has real lighting inside. Picture: Kevin Jackson A Tudor dolls house, made to one 12th scale by Kevin Jackson, which also has real lighting inside. Picture: Kevin Jackson

Kevin is also on the look-out for a new location in North Devon – a basic ‘enterprise’ or start up unit, which needs to be damp-free, with power and light.

If you can help suggest an available unit, email Kevin at kjbc@hotmail.co.uk and see more of his houses at https://www.kjdollshouses.co.uk.