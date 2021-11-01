Kenwith Castle care home ‘Wears it Pink’ for Breast Cancer Now

Staff at Care South’s Kenwith Castle care home, near Bideford have been busy donning their best pink outfits to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

The charity carries out lifesaving research and helps make life-changing care happen for those suffering with breast cancer.

Every October, people all over the world show their support for those affected by breast cancer by taking part in Breast Cancer Now’s ‘Wear it Pink’ day.

The staff at Kenwith Castle were all very keen to get involved this year to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

The staff donated funds to proudly wear their pink tops, feather boas, tutus and wigs for the day, with the care home raising a fantastic total of £180.00.

Activities Organiser at Kenwith Castle, Sue Revell, commented: “We had a wonderful time wearing our best pink outfits and it was fantastic to see everyone showing their support.

“We decided to make a day of it at the care home, to spread as much awareness as possible, and had a delicious pink themed afternoon tea which went down a treat.

“We also hosted a raffle which included a grand prize of £23.50 and was won by a resident called Tom.”

