Kenwith Castle. Kenwith Castle.

Kenwith Castle has been given the highest rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in August.

The report for the home, published on October 23, rated it as outstanding in the responsive and well-led categories, as well as its overall rating.

It said staff were 'highly responsive' to people's needs and wishes, and went the extra mile to ensure activities and outings were meaningful.

Kenwith Castle home manager Rae Vanstone said: "I'm very proud of the work that has gone into achieving this rating from the CQC.

"This was a team effort; it would not be possible to offer the 'outstanding' care without an outstanding team.

"We now look forward to continuing that high standard of care for the most important people at Kenwith Castle, the residents."

The Care South home now joins its other North Devon care home, Fremington Manor, in securing an 'outstanding' rating.