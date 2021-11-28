Kenwith Castle care home celebrates the power of poetry

The creative sessions are delivered by one of its poets-in-residence, a comedian, and poet Angie Belcher - Credit: Kenwith Castle

Kenwith Castle care home, near Bideford has partnered with Literature Works as part of its ‘Poetry Cares’ project to run weekly poetry sessions at the home.

The creative sessions are delivered by one of its poets-in-residence, a comedian, and poet Angie Belcher.

Poetry Cares celebrates the power of poetry and the positive impact of creative engagement with those affected by memory loss. The Poetry Cares project has been operating since 2017 with support from its partner, the Alzheimer’s Society.

Activities Organiser at Kenwith Castle, Sue Revell, commented: “Over the course of six weeks, Poetry Cares will be sharing well-loved poetry with Kenwith Castle residents, some of which they may remember having learnt when they were younger, as well as encouraging residents to write poems themselves.”

Heather Holcroft-Pinn, Projects Officer at Literature Works, commented: “We have trained poets to deliver sessions across the South West to people living with memory loss in community settings. We have found that poetry can act as a wonderful tool for reminiscence, as well as creating an environment that sparks connection.

“Our new work is taking us into care home settings and Kenwith Castle is part of our new pilot which is being supported by the D’Oyly Carte Charitable Trust. We are looking forward to seeing some great successes with the project over the next few weeks.”