The surprise announcement came on Wednesday, February 26 on the luxury hotel's Facebook page, saying 'We are so sorry but due to unforeseen circumstances and a major infrastructural fault we are having to close both the hotel and restaurant indefinitely from tomorrow'.

The Gazette has contacted the hotel several times for a more detailed explanation but has still not had a response.

It's restaurant, The Coach House by Michael Caines, is also closed and the celebrity chef has released a statement.

He said: "I am shocked and saddened to hear the news of Kentisbury Grange and our thoughts are with the staff and customers.

"Michael Caines Limited has been consulting at the restaurant for several years but has no shares or business interest in the property and therefore we too are shocked to hear the news.

"At this stage we await to hear further updates, but we will work with the team to find alternative employment and facilitate them within our expanding portfolio."

A holding page on the hotel website says 'we will be relaunching soon'.

