Keith Regan undertaking a training climb in fireman's kit. Picture: Luke Regan Keith Regan undertaking a training climb in fireman's kit. Picture: Luke Regan

Keith Regan, 60, is planning to summit the One World Trade Centre while wearing a full fireman’s kit later this year.

Currently aiming for April, Keith will be carrying out the climb in memory of all of the emergency services staff who died during the 9/11 terror attack.

Keith worked as a fire fighter from 1988-1997 before moving to North Devon, and feels a strong allegiance to the men and women who rushed to the scene of the attack on the World Trade Centre buildings in 2001.

He said his world was ‘turned upide down’ due to his cancer diagnosis and now his life felt like a ‘ticking timebomb’.

But he wants to conquer the stairclimb to raise money for Over and Above and North Devon Hospice, as well as the New York Fire Department’s funds to help the families of the fire fighters who died.

“I plan to climb the building next to where the twin towers were; it’s 110 floors,” said Keith.

“So many fire fighters who went to help and rescue people have since died from cancers related to 9/11, it’s something that feels very personal to me.

“Being an ex-firefighter is like being part of a close-knit family, they call it a brotherhood.”

Keith was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2015, which has since spread. He was given five years to live and says this could be his last challenge.

In 2016 he gathered 43 of his paramedic colleagues and raced in North Devon Hospice’s Mission:Unbreakable race, despite undergoing chemotherapy at the time.

Training for the stair-climb challenge is going to be tough for Keith, who is still undergoing cancer treatment.

But he has a strong team behind him. Reform Fitness in Roundswell is coaching Keith to build up his strength, and Brend Hotels have offered him the use of a stepper machine to practise on.

“There’s going to be a lot of preparation and planning, and I think training will be hardest bit,” added Keith.

“When I was diagnosed I was told I had five years to live – this will be my fifth year and I am aiming to prove them wrong.”

Follow Keith’s journey and donate at https://www.facebook.com/donate/297375521128780