KDC/One Swallowfield in Bideford. Picture: Matt Smart KDC/One Swallowfield in Bideford. Picture: Matt Smart

KDC/One Swallowfield is planning to close the site in Alverdiscott Road Industrial Estate following a six-month ‘strategic review’ of its European businesses, according to consultation documents seen by the Gazette.

The move comes after the factory was acquired by KDC/One last year.

The Bideford factory specialises in cosmetic pencils such as eyeliners, lip liners and brow pencils, as well as a range of other lip care products such as balms and butters.

KDC/One Swallowfield intends to move the Bideford production line overseas to France, while a research and development function based at Bideford is set to move to the company’s site in Wellington, Somerset.

The company has warned all Bideford-based employees are at risk of redundancy, with the site expected to close at the end of August. An exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Staff at the factory were notified of the proposals on Wednesday morning (June 17) before being sent home for the day.

The Gazette has contacted KDC/One Swallowfield for comment.