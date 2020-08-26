Karen Penny will set off from Lynmouth on Wednesday (August 26) and will spend seven days tackling the North Devon coast before reaching Hartland Quay on Tuesday (September 1).

The 54-year-old from Gower in Wales, who originally began her trek in January 2019, had spent 13 months on foot, and had travelled as far as the Shetland Islands when the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to return home.

Inspired to support the UK’s leading dementia charity after both of her in-laws were affected by different forms of dementia, Karen has not rested on her laurels while under lockdown back home.

She resumed the challenge earlier this month, tackling the remaining route in reverse.

Karen, who has already raised more than £63,000 towards vital dementia research for Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Although it’s been nice to catch up with things at home, I’m nevertheless itching to get started again. On my walk I met so many wonderful people who were as keen as I am to support Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Sadly, one in two people know someone who has been affected by dementia, so everywhere I went I met people with their own stories to share.”

Karen’s seven-day trek across the North Devon coast will see her stop at Combe Martin, Woolacombe, Ashford, Barnstaple, Appledore and Clovelly before reaching Hartland Quay.

