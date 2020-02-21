Rudimental will headline Oceanfest20 at Croyde on Friday, June 19. Picture: Dean Chalkley Rudimental will headline Oceanfest20 at Croyde on Friday, June 19. Picture: Dean Chalkley

The Brit Award-winning indie rockers and frontman Ricky Wilson set the GoldCoast Oceanfest arena at Croyde alight in 2017.

The band will headline the Saturday night on June 20, with support to be announced.

Friday, June 19 will once again be a DJ night, with headliners Rudimental supported by Sub Focus and ID.

Sunday, June 21 will see famous rock band Reef headline, with support from indie rock band The Bluetones.

Nick Douwma aka Sub Focus will be the main support on the Friday night at Oceanfest20 in Croyde. Picture: Stephanie Sian Smith

Oceanfest director Shaun Latham said: "We're totally stoked to welcome Kaiser Chiefs back to North Devon after their awesome first visit to Oceanfest in 2017.

"They were amazing last time and a huge hit with the crowd and we're expecting another fantastic three nights with our brilliant headliners when the festival returns this June."

With an amazing back catalogue of well-known tracks, the Kaiser Chiefs need little introduction, with songs including Employment and sing-along anthems including I Predict a Riot, Oh My God and UK number one single Ruby.

The band will also be performing tracks from their 2019 and seventh album Duck, which went to number three in the UK chart.

Rock band Reef will headline Oceanfest20 on Sunday, June 21. Picture: contributed

Oceanfest's popular Friday night DJ theme continues this year with drum and bass band Rudimental topping the bill.

With two number one albums and three number one singles under their belts, Rudimental have sold more than 20 million singles and more than two million albums.

With numerous guest artists such as Rita Ora appearing on their tracks, the group continue to push the boundaries of conventional pop music.

Chief Friday night support is Nick Douwma aka Sub Focus, who has risen through the ranks

The Bluetones will be main support at the third day of Oceafest20 on Sunday, June 21. Picture: contributed

of underground jungle to become a global dance music superstar.

After 16 years on the dance music scene, fans can expect a stunning, immersive live show.

Enduring rock band Reef take to the headline stage on Sunday, June 21 and need little introduction, with a long career that began in the 1990s and saw the band tour in support of the likes of Paul Weller, The Rolling Stones and Soundgarden, and more recently, Coldplay.

Brit pop legacy The Bluetones are also enjoying a long career and will be the main support on Oceanfest Sunday. The band were always an engaging and dynamic live outfit.

Fronted by the enigmatic Mark Morriss, they had a run of hit singles that included the Bluetonic, Slight Return, Marblehead Johnson, Solomon Bites The Worm, If and Keep the Fires Burning.

For festival tickets and information go to https://goldcoastoceanfest.co.uk.