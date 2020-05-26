The scene of the break in and burglary at Just Focus Photography in Braunton. Picture: Just Focus Photography The scene of the break in and burglary at Just Focus Photography in Braunton. Picture: Just Focus Photography

Police have appealed to the public to keep an eye out for any of the distinctive items that were stolen from Just Focus Photography at Velator Way, part of the Tesco building, overnight on Friday, May 15.

They include a drone, professional photography and lighting equipment as well as power tools and a television – plus the thieves even took the ancient Henry vacuum cleaner from the premises.

Detectives believe the items could have been offered for sale in the South West, and may possibly be in the Somerset area.

Detective Constable James Punter, of Barnstaple CID, said: “Some of the equipment is fairly identifiable and, due to the nature of the items stolen being fairly niche, we are asking anyone who has been offered the goods, or has any information, to contact police.”

Anyone who has information on the burglary or on any of the items listed below, is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/039051/20.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The stolen items (some examples of which are pictured here) include:

* A DJI Mavic Air Drone in arctic white, serial number: 0K1DECF2BC0973, with two batteries, two 32GB Sandisk SIM cards, and one collapsible landing mat - all of which is housed in a black Peli 1550 transportation case.

*An Elinchrom Quadra Ranger RX11 kit comprising a battery pack, two cables, mains charger, two ‘A’ flash heads, two radio triggers, two lead gel batteries - all housed in a black, hard-shell case with ‘Elinchrom’ printed on face.

* An Elinchrom Quadra Ranger RX11 kit comprising a battery pack, two cables, a mains charger, two ‘A’ flash heads, one radio trigger, two lead gel batteries, one button cell battery, one collapsible silver reflector - all housed in a black, soft ‘Urban Safari’ shoulder bag with large compartment and two pockets to the front.

* Zhyun Plus Gimbal and accessories in a black, hard-shell case.

* Toshiba 32-inch television with oval base.

* Mac Allister SDS drill in transportation case.

* Nato Army folding shovel in green case.

* A red Henry vacuum cleaner.