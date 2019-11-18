South Molton Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: Trevor Brayley South Molton Christmas lights switch on 2019. Picture: Trevor Brayley

Julie Kingdom, wife of the late Johnny Kingdom, had been invited to officially switch on the lights and mark the start of the town's Christmas.

Television personality and wildlife expert Johnny was hugely popular in north Devon and there was a wave of sadness following his death in September last year when a digger overturned on his land.

The town's Christmas festivities, organised by South Molton Town Council, began on Friday with people gathering around the main square and Pannier Market form late afternoon.

There was an hour-long set from highly acclaimed band, Stillyano, and the evening will be rounded off with a huge free, firework display in Central Park.

The market was also packed with stalls, family entertainment, children's rides, food and drink stalls.

