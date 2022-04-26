Councillor Julie Hunt re-elected as Chairman of North Devon Council

Councillor Julie Hunt has been re-elected as Chairman of North Devon Council with councillor Frederick ‘Joe’ Tucker also being re-elected as Vice Chairman.

Following her re-election, on Wednesday, April 6, North Devon Council Chairman, Cllr Julie Hunt, said: "I feel incredibly honoured to once again be re-elected as Chair of North Devon Council and am proud to have been an ambassador for the council through these unprecedented times.

“The coronavirus pandemic was extremely challenging for the people and businesses of North Devon but I am impressed by the unity and support displayed throughout such adversity. As the district continues to open up and recover from the hardship of the last couple of years, the council will continue to do what it can to support those who are still suffering the impact of the pandemic.

"Whilst I have the opportunity, I would like to express my heartfelt sorrow regarding the situation in Ukraine and would like to send a message of support and solidarity to the nation. I am proud of the work the council is doing, together with other Devon authorities, to support those fleeing Ukraine to find safety in our county.

“I look forward to continuing in my role in serving the people of North Devon.”

After his re-election, North Devon Council Vice Chairman, Cllr Frederick Tucker, said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be elected as Vice Chair for a second term of officer. I shall make sure I give 100% support to the Chair, Cllr Hunt."

For information on the role and functions of the Committee Chairman and Vice-Chairman, please visit the council's website.