The three time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee brings her brand of humour to the Plough Arts Centre on Friday, February 21.

It is all about the mind-bending intensity of new motherhood, but it is also about kindness, gentleness and joy.

Josie wants her audiences to feel optimistic about the future, although in this current day and age, that's a big ask. But at the very least there will be some silly voices.

Of course, it's Josie Long: society's biggest issues that we're facing today, from climate change to Boris Johnson, cannot be ignored, but Tender's main focus is about bringing new life into this ever-changing world.

Television viewers will have seen Josie on 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC2), You Have Been Watching (Channel 4) and Skins (Channel 4), for which she also wrote.

For tickets and show information, call 01805 624624.