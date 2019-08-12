JoJo Hamilton is hoping to be able to walk thorugh her new school gates with big sister Sunny when she starts next year. Picture: Hamilton family JoJo Hamilton is hoping to be able to walk thorugh her new school gates with big sister Sunny when she starts next year. Picture: Hamilton family

The Hamilton family hope to raise £15,000 to help four-year-old JoJo take her first steps through the school gate when she attends next year alongside her older sister, Sunny.

The Chivenor youngster needs specialist intensive therapy, including attending a clinic in the USA, if she is to be able to learn to walk.

Her parents Emily and Josh Hamilton have launched a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than £6,000 of their £15,000 goal.

JoJo was born in May 2015 and after defeating a huge number of obstacles in the first three months of her life, her parents discovered she had a rare genetic condition called Prader Willi syndrome.

It affects all aspects of the body, including her strength, muscle tone, communication and movement.

Mrs Hamilton said: "Our goal is to have JoJo walking through the school gates with her sister by September 2020. The school can't change the access right now for wheelchairs and equally we don't want her in a wheelchair.

"It's hard enough to try to get her to walk already, so having a chair would set her back. She is going to walk, it's just taking her a little longer."

The family want to get JoJo the best therapy they can find and this includes the specialist NAPA centre in Boston, where they have been awarded a place.

Mrs Hamilton said of the appeal response: "Everybody is so amazing, it's so humbling. It wasn't easy to put ourselves out there asking for donations but we have so many people around us that are doing fundraisers, donating money and prizes for raffle tickets."

To help the appeal, the Secret Summer Party and wellness retreat is being held on Saturday, August 24 at a secret location where there will be a day of events including yoga, arts, creativity, a luxury raffle and more, followed by a night of music.

The location will be revealed upon purchase of a ticket which can be bought at Wanderlust Life, at Caen Street in Braunton.

To buy tickets to the day time wellness event CLICK HERE or to buy entry to the secret evening after party CLICK HERE.

To donate to JoJo's appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-jojo-take-her-first-steps-amp-learn-to-walk .