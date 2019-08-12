The Hamilton family hope to raise £15,000 to help four-year-old JoJo take her first steps through the school gate when she attends next year alongside her older sister, Sunny. The Chivenor youngster needs specialist intensive therapy, including attending a clinic in the USA, if she is to be able to learn to walk. Her parents Emily and Josh Hamilton have launched a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than £6,000 of their £15,000 goal. JoJo was born in May 2015 and after defeating a huge number of obstacles in the first three months of her life, her parents discovered she had a rare genetic condition called Prader Willi syndrome. It affects all aspects of the body, including her strength, muscle tone, communication and movement. Mrs Hamilton said: