How you can join the team at Fremington Quay Heritage Centre

Published: 9:00 AM April 2, 2021

Project manager Nina Lake, cafe proprietor Charlotte Lock, Rodney Cann, chairman of the Fremington Quay Environment Trust and Chris Jones of Smith and Jones Consultants plus cafe proprietor Paul Duffy at the opening of the newly refurbished heritage centre back in 2013. - Credit: Archant

Before the Coronavirus lockdown, Fremington Quay Heritage Centre had been a major tourist site in North Devon.

Through photos and artefacts, it shows the history of the Quay, the cargoes that were carried on the rail and sea routes, and samples of the pottery that was made from local clay.

With the prospect of the Covid restrictions being lifted over the next couple of months, the Fremington Quay Environment Group, who are responsible for content of the Heritage Centre, are keen to wake up several projects that were being planned before lockdown.

These include a major revamp of the content of the Heritage Centre, to introduce more audio/visual displays about the history, and introducing new displays about the local community, wildlife, the railway and the dock.

If you are interested in joining the centre’s Management Committee, please contact John Wilson via jwbase@hotmail.com, to learn more about the plans, and where you could fit in.