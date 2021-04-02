News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

How you can join the team at Fremington Quay Heritage Centre

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:00 AM April 2, 2021   
Project manager Nina Lake, cafe proprietor Charlotte Lock, Rodney Cann, chairman of the Fremington Q

Project manager Nina Lake, cafe proprietor Charlotte Lock, Rodney Cann, chairman of the Fremington Quay Environment Trust and Chris Jones of Smith and Jones Consultants plus cafe proprietor Paul Duffy at the opening of the newly refurbished heritage centre back in 2013. - Credit: Archant

Before the Coronavirus lockdown, Fremington Quay Heritage Centre had been a major tourist site in North Devon. 

Through photos and artefacts, it shows the history of the Quay, the cargoes that were carried on the rail and sea routes, and samples of the pottery that was made from local clay. 

With the prospect of the Covid restrictions being lifted over the next couple of months, the Fremington Quay Environment Group, who are responsible for content of the Heritage Centre, are keen to wake up several projects that were being planned before lockdown. 

These include a major revamp of the content of the Heritage Centre, to introduce more audio/visual displays about the history, and introducing new displays about the local community, wildlife, the railway and the dock. 

If you are interested in joining the centre’s Management Committee, please contact John Wilson via jwbase@hotmail.com, to learn more about the plans, and where you could fit in.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court

Holiday families shocked by Westward Ho! seafront bottle attack

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Bideford gasman gave kebab shop bogus safety certificate

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
14-year-old Alex Douglas

UPDATE: Missing person found safe and well

Joseph Bulmer

person
The Square in South Molton

Three people shot with air rifle in South Molton - police report

Joseph Bulmer

person
Comments powered by Disqus