The festive hamper at Johns of Instow. The festive hamper at Johns of Instow.

At its food and drink Christmas Extravaganza on December 2, the shop launched the competition to win the hamper packed with goodies.

For £1 a ticket, visitors to the shop and cafe in Instow could be in with a chance of winning the hamper of treats.

Prizes include artisan dog treats, a cheese truckle, chutneys and jams, and bottles of gin from Atlantic Spirit and Wicked Wolf.

With £300 raised so far and a week of entries left to go, Team Johns are looking hopeful to raise even more money.

Tickets can be brought up until Saturday, with the money going to local charities including North Devon Hospice, Children’s Hospice South West, and the Appledore RNLI.