The sculpture, by North Devon artist Vanessa Marston, will be unveiled in the grounds of Bishops Nympton Parish Hall on Saturday, December 21 at 11am.

Organisers from the Bishops Nympton Parish Hall Trust are hoping that as many people will go along as possible to pay their respects to Johnny, who lost his life in September 2018 following a digger accident on his land.

Saturday's event in the village will include mulled wine, mince pies and carol singing.

Johnny was well known in North Devon and beyond for his wildlife photography, books and films.

His easy-going manner and love of nature also captured national audiences, with television shows including Johnny Kingdom: A Year on Exmoor on BBC Two in 2006, and Johnny's New Kingdom aired on BBC One two years later. In 2015 he presented a four-part series, Johnny Kingdom's Wild Exmoor.

But he was just as likely to be spotted at South Molton or Barnstaple pannier markets, selling his books, photographs and DVDs and chatting to anyone and everyone.