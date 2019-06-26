Johnny was well known for his wildlife films and photography on his native Exmoor. An inquest on Tuesday (June 25) heard that a sizeable log was attached to a chain and to the digger and it may have been that this led to the digger tipping over. Assistant Devon coroner Luisa Nicholson heard evidence from police which concluded that the 79 year old was responsible for his own death. Officers said he had been trying to move a 1.25 tonne section of tree trunk when the digger toppled over trapping Johnny underneath. The inquest at Exeter's County Hall heard that Johnny's wife raised the alarm around 8pm on September 6 last year because her husband had not returned home. Julie Kingdom and their son Stuart went to a 22 acre space of woodland they owned and found Johnny face down under the orange digger. Dr Debbie Cook, Home Office pathologist, said he died from crush asphyxia after the digger had trapped him by the torso. The hearing was told Johnny was fit and well but had been suffering from blurred vision and may have suffered a mini stroke - but ironically after his death Johnny was given the all clear, said his son Stuart. Stuart said his father was a lumberjack who went on to record wildlife on Exmoor which turned into a TV career. He said: